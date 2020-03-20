Number of Greek Coronavirus Fatalities Rises to Eight

17.4 C
by banksnews

An 85-year-old man from a village near Kozani, in northern Greece, as well as an 80-year old man from Athens have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, health authorities announced on Friday.

The 85-year old man, from the village of Damaskinia, which has been under quarantine since earlier in the week, was transferred to Kozani’s hospital on Monday.

He became the seventh victim of the virus in the country.

The 80-year old from Athens was the eighth recorded victim of the pandemic. He died in the Pammakaristos Hospital in Athens.

In total, as of Thursday evening, there were 464 confirmed cases in Greece. Of these infections, 72 are of an undetermined origin.

In total, 78 patients are currently hospitalized, 16 of whom are intubated in Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras hospitals.

