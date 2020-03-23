March 23 Coronavirus Latest Updates: Greece Wakes Up Under Lockdown

Greece has gone on lockdown since 6:00 a.m. on Monday to prevent coronavirus spreading. All needless movement out of home has been banned. The government has issued strict guidelines on who and how one can venture out of home.

A total of 94 new coronavirus cases were officially recorded on Sunday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Greece to 624, with 15 fatalities. At least 339,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus and over 14,700 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Updates on Monday

09:45: Tech giant Facebook has donated 720,000 masks to US health workers, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said. Zuckerberg said the masks had been bought in case the US wildfires continued, and that it was the company’s emergency reserve.

09:30: In Greece, only one passenger in addition to the driver is allowed in private vehicles. It is not clear yet whether this restriction applies to taxis.

09:00: Greek police has been conducting checks since early in the morning to see if citizens are complying with the new measures on traffic restrictions.

08:30: Doctors in Spain with tears in their eyes tell how people over 65 must have their respirators removed to give it to the younger people suffering.

08:15: In Turkey, nine more people had died by Sunday night, bringing the country’s death toll to 30. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 289 people tested positive for Covid-19 Sunday. The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now at least 1,236.

08:00: Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein had tested positive for the virus. Weinstein, who was found guilty of rape and sexual assault last month, is now being held at the Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York.

07:45: Speaking to lawmakers on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said postponing the 2020 Summer Olympics is a possibility. This is the first time Abe has changed his staunch public position that the Olympics will start July 24 as scheduled.

07:30: Donald Trump said he had “activated” the National Guard, the reserve forces of the American military, to help the hardest-hit states, including California, New York and Washington, grapple with the coronavirus outbreak.